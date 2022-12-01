Foreign Ministry Assures Safety Of South Korean YouTuber Harassed In Mumbai

The police registerd the case on its own.

India on Thursday assured that the South Korean vlogger who was harassed in Mumbai will be given due attention and protection by the local authorities and if it becomes a Consolate aspect, then MEA will certainly be involved in it.

"I am not aware whether the Korean Embassy has reached out to us or not. It's still a developing story. I'm sure she'd been given all attention & protection that she requires by local authorities," Mr Bagchi said.

He added, "If there is something further to that which involves MEA, or if it becomes a Consolate aspect, we will certainly be involved in it."

Reportedly, the YouTuber, a South Korean national, was harassed and molested by two people on Tuesday night while she was Live Streaming from the Khar area of Mumbai. The Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested two people accused of harassing a South Korean woman YouTuber in the Khar area of Mumbai.

A video surfaced on Wednesday showing the woman being sexually harassed by a young man in the Khar area of Mumbai and it went viral on social media.

The accused have been identified as Mobeen Chand Mohd Shaikh (19) and Mohd Naqib Sadarialam Ansari (20). After the video went viral, the Khar police registered a case under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested the accused youths.

Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Police wrote, "Mumbai Police's Khar Police station has taken a Suo Moto action in an incident that happened with a Korean woman (foreigner) in the jurisdiction of Khar West. In this regard, both the accused have been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the IPC".

Mumbai Police's Khar Police station has taken a Suo Moto action in an incident that happened with a Korean woman (foreigner) in the jurisdiction of Khar West.



In this regard, both the accused have been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the IPC.



#WomensSafety — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 1, 2022

In the video which has gone viral, it can be clearly seen how both youths were forcing the Korean woman to sit in their car. Later, one of them even put his hand on the shoulder of the woman and also tried to kiss her cheeks.

The victim woman in her tweet wrote, "Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging in the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)