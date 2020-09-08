Foreign Ministers' Meet In Russia To Prepare For Upcoming Shanghai Summit

S Jaishankar's visit to Moscow will include his participation in other bilateral meetings as well.

The meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to be held between September 9-10 will be reviewing the preparations for the forthcoming SCO Summit and also exchange views on international and regional issues.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be attending the meeting of the CFM of SCO in Moscow on September 9-10.

According to an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, this will be the third CFM meeting that India will be attending as a full member of the SCO.

"The CFM meeting in Moscow will review the preparations for the forthcoming SCO Summit and also exchange views on international and regional issues," read the statement.

The MEA further said Mr Jaishankar's visit to Moscow will include his participation in other bilateral meetings as well.

Earlier, two meetings were held in Beijing on April 23-24 in 2018 and Bishkek in Kyrgyz Republic on May 21-22 in 2019.

"India has been active in various SCO dialogue mechanisms under the Chairmanship of the Russian Federation in this year. The SCO Summit will be held in the near future," the MEA added.