India Hosts SCO Young Authors Meet On Cultural Bonds In Digital Age

The Ministry of Education, in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs, organised the 2nd Biennial SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) Young Authors' Conference in New Delhi from September 25 to 26. The event was executed under the aegis of the National Book Trust, India.

In the two-day conference, the speakers discussed the transformative impact of the digital world on creativity. They explored how it is reshaping the ways in which people generate and express ideas. The Valedictory Session brought the conference to a close with reflections on the central theme “Dynamics of Creative Spaces in the Digital Age.”

Chief guest Sanjay Kumar, Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy, spoke about the rich shared culture and literature among SCO countries and underlined the continuing importance of books for learning, even in today's technology-driven and digital world.

He stressed the need to embrace books as a tool of learning, while keeping up with the advancements of technology.

Alok A Dimri, India's SCO National Coordinator and Additional Secretary (SCO), Ministry of External Affairs, also addressed the gathering, commending the spirit of collaboration among

youth.

Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs, inaugurated the conference on September 25. Describing the SCO as a “dynamic platform,” he said that the conference goes beyond politics and trade, serving as an avenue for cultural engagement. The event highlighted the ways in which digital technology is transforming creative work, particularly in areas such as knowledge creation.

The Ministry of Education reaffirmed India's commitment to nurturing young talent, promoting cultural diplomacy and building inclusive digital knowledge societies across the SCO region.

The conference also placed emphasis on safeguarding the rights of creators in the digital space and ensuring that technology remains accessible to all.

Alok A Dimri, India's SCO National Coordinator and Additional Secretary (SCO) in the Ministry of External Affairs, lauded the young participants for their spirit of collaboration and teamwork throughout the event.

Minara Rakhanova, Advisor at the SCO Secretariat, commended India for its support of young creative talents and encouraged ongoing cultural exchange and cooperation among SCO member nations.

The conference further explored how traditional media and cultural programs are adapting to online and digital formats, highlighting, for instance, the rise of podcasts during the pandemic.