Azerbaijan Claims India Blocked Its SCO Full Membership Bid Over Pak Support

Azerbaijan has alleged that India is seeking "revenge" against Baku on global forums due to its close ties with Pakistan. This came after Azerbaijan claimed India blocked Baku's bid for full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). The Azerbaijani media has accused India of violating the principles of "multilateral diplomacy" by blocking Azerbaijan's ambition and claimed New Delhi's decision was linked to Baku's support for Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, during a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the Chinese city of Tianjin, congratulated Islamabad for what he called Pakistan's victory over India during military conflict earlier this year.

He claimed that despite New Delhi's actions on global forums, Baku would prioritise the "brotherhood" with Islamabad, according to the Turkish daily Daily Sabah.

Aliyev claimed Azerbaijan's relationship with Pakistan was rooted in close political, cultural and strategic ties. He also discussed expanding trade and economic cooperation within the Azerbaijani-Pakistani intergovernmental commission with Sharif, the report said.

Earlier, Azerbaijani TV broadcaster AnewZ claimed New Delhi "once again" blocked Baku's application for full membership of the SCO.

"India has once again blocked Azerbaijan's application for full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, whilst Pakistan's recent decision to consider diplomatic relations with Armenia has been coordinated with Baku as part of Azerbaijan's peace agenda," AnewZ reported.

Azerbaijan had openly extended its support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor-- India's military response targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The country issued a statement saying, "The Republic of Azerbaijan expresses its concern over the further escalation of tension between the Republic of India and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan."

In recent years, Baku has also expanded its defence, trade and regional security cooperation with Islamabad.