Foreign Minister S Jaishankar Meets Microsoft Chief Satya Nadella In New Delhi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in Delhi today. (File)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Microsoft Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Satya Nadella on Wednesday and discussed several issues including governance and security in the digital domain.

"Great to meet Chairman and CEO of Microsoft Corporation @satyanadella. Discussed delivery, governance and security in the digital domain," Mr Jaishankar tweeted.

Mr Nadella is on a visit to India which includes a trip to Mumbai, Bengaluru, and New Delhi. He addressed the Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit in Mumbai on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Mr Nadella stressed the importance of cloud-based services, which are energy efficient in nature. He said the adoption of such technologies is rising and proving to be a "game changer".

"Cloud-native applications have yet not begun...by 2025 you are going to have most of the application anybody builds really at that efficient frontier of cloud net," Mr Nadella said.

Microsoft has operated in India for more than 32 years now.

While interacting with top business leaders at the Microsoft summit, Mr Nadella reinforced the digital imperative for every organization and how the Microsoft Cloud can foster innovation, create broad economic progress, and accelerate the growth of businesses in India.

"Our mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more, and ultimately, we have to measure our success by achieving that mission, said Mr Nadella, sharing his vision for a tech-enabled India.

"In simple terms, I say, we should do well only when the world around us is doing well. One of the most fantastic things even on this trip to India that I'm learning about is not just what's happening in the top cities of the country, but what's happening across all the cities in the country and how digital is playing a role," Mr Nadella added.

Mr Nadella also highlighted how organizations big and small, across India are transforming with the power of Microsoft's tech stack and solutions.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)