Foreign Funding Amendment Bill Faces Pushback, Signature Campaign Launched

The Joint Action Forum on Minorities (JAFM) has launched a nationwide signature campaign against the proposed Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) Amendment Bill, 2026, stepping up efforts to press for the withdrawal of the legislation.

As part of the campaign, memoranda signed by citizens are being submitted to the Prime Minister through District Collectors across the country. The forum said the initiative is aimed at conveying public opposition to the proposed amendments and raising concerns over their impact on institutions engaged in education, healthcare and charitable activities.

In Chennai, Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson, along with representatives of the Church of South India, religious organisations, civil society groups and supporters, submitted a memorandum to the Chennai District Collector for onward transmission to the Prime Minister.

JAFM said similar representations are being filed in districts across India in accordance with resolutions adopted by the forum opposing the proposed amendments.

The campaign is expected to gather momentum in the coming days with participation from religious institutions, educational bodies, healthcare organisations, charitable trusts, non-governmental organisations and members of the public.

The forum thanked volunteers, institutions and citizens who have joined the campaign and appealed to more people to sign the memorandum. It said the initiative seeks to protect constitutional values, democratic freedoms and the independence of organisations working in education, healthcare, humanitarian assistance and social welfare.

JAFM also called for sustained public support until the proposed FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026, is withdrawn.