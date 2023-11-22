Foreign Currency Worth Rs 7.24 Lakh Hidden In Trolley Wheels Seized At Delhi Airport

As per the officials, the arrested passenger was travelling on an Indian passport. (Representational)

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has recovered foreign currency worth Rs 7.24 lakh from an international departure passenger who was hiding it in trolley wheels, the officials said on Tuesday.

As per the officials, the passenger, identified as Md Asad, travelling on an Indian passport, was held at the Check-in area of Terminal-3 at IGI Airport, Delhi.

During checking at the International Departure Customs Office, foreign currency in the denomination of Saudi Riyal- 500x65=32500, UAE Dirhams-150, value in INR 724800 was recovered from the check-in baggage of the said passenger in a concealed manner inside the wheels of his check-in baggage, the officials said.

"On Monday at about 6 am, on the basis of behaviour detection and profiling, the CISF team zeroed in on one International departure passenger Md Asad, who was travelling on an Indian passport at the check-in area near "C" row. He was supposed to travel to Dubai by Spicejet Airlines, Flight No SG-11/STD 0815 hrs. The said passenger was diverted for random checking at random XBIS near departure gate No 03," a senior CISF officer informed.

The official further said that the huge amount of foreign currency was found in a concealed manner during the random checking of his 2 check-in baggage.

Later, the officials at the Departure Customs were notified. The passenger was then intercepted by the CISF team after immigration and brought to the International Departure Customs Office.

The passenger, the recovered currency and all his documents along with his check-in baggage were handed over to customs officials.

