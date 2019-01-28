For Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0, PM To Interact With 2,000 Students Tomorrow

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0: A film on Centre's initiatives to reduce exam stress will be screened. (File)

The second edition of ''Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0'' will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with a total of 2,000 students, parents and teachers on January 29 in the national capital.

The interaction will revolve around issues related to examinations and the stress connected to them.

For the first time, students from all over India and also Indian students residing abroad are participating. Last year only Delhi/NCR students were allowed to participate.

Indian students from countries like Russia, Nigeria, Iran, Nepal, Doha, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore will be taking part in the interaction.

According to a statement of Union Ministry of Human Resource Development, the participants also include college students from 24 States and Union Territories. Already, 675 students from different States and Union Territories have arrived in Delhi.

This year a cultural programme for 10 minutes has also been included in which winners of the Kala Utsav contest, their parents and teachers will be performing.

A short film on initiatives taken by the Ministry of Human Resource Development will also be screened highlighting the steps taken since last year's ''Pariksha Par Charcha'' to reduce examination-related stress.

"The arrangements are being made for live telecast of the programme on January 29 in all government and CBSE schools, higher education institutions and colleges of the country and abroad," said the ministry in the statement.