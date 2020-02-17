For 8 Hours, Pregnant Woman Carried On Makeshift Cart To Reach Hospital

Women carried the pregnant woman for 30 km to reach hospital (Representational)

In yet another incident of poor road connectivity and medical facilities, women of Shakti village in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday carried a pregnant woman on a makeshift cart for over 30 km to reach to a nearby hospital.

They carried the pregnant woman through damaged roads for over eight hours. She was then taken to a hospital in Kullu district.

Speaking on the same, Gadarpali Panchayat Pradhan, Bhag Chand said, "Over half a dozen villages in the area lack basic infrastructure, including roads and electricity."

He also appealed to the Himachal Pradesh government to come up with development projects in far-flung areas of the state.