Mentally Challenged Woman Rescued From Rooftop, Kept Requesting For Food

A 40-year-old woman was rescued from a rooftop in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch, where she lay curled under a soiled sheet. Her physical condition was frail, and when officials called out to her, she whispered just one word -- "food".

Seema Soni, 40, was found in a deeply disturbing state. She lay exposed to the harsh sun, without clothes or food.

Acting on a tip-off, a Department of Women and Child Development team, led by Project Officer Deepika Namdev, rushed to the Indira Nagar Bhagwanpura area and rescued her.

According to officials, Seema had reportedly been living on the roof for over five months. Neighbours said the woman was a social person, but withdrew from life after suffering from mental illness. They thought she had moved away.

The officials said the woman could barely speak. She was given food and water and rushed to the district hospital.

"We received information through video footage and calls that a woman was lying naked on a terrace in extreme heat. When we reached, the situation was exactly as described. She can speak, but has been suffering from depression for several years. Our priority right now is to save her life and ensure proper treatment," Namdev said.

Seema's husband, Ajit Soni, however, claimed that the family had been taking care of her. He said that she had been battling mental illness since 2016 and was treated in Ahmedabad and Gwalior.

He said the family kept her on the roof because the house was under construction.