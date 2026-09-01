Food Licences Of Blinkit Outlet, Mumbai Hotel Suspended Over Hygiene Lapses

Maharashtra's food safety regulator has suspended licences at several food outlets and a dairy facility across the state, after inspections uncovered hygiene violations ranging from pest infestations to tampered official seals.

Blinkit Outlet In Akola Suspended After Re-Inspection

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the state food licence of Blink Commerce Private Limited, which operates Blinkit, in Akola. The action followed a re-inspection that found hygiene and storage violations at the outlet.

Kurla Hotel Fails Hygiene Check

The FDA also suspended the registration certificate of Gulzar Mohmmadi Hotel in Kurla (West) after an inspection revealed severe structural filth and cockroach infestations at the premises. The hotel recorded a failing score of only 24 out of 88 points.

A popular outlet in Malad West also had its food licence suspended after inspectors found unhygienic conditions, unsealed dairy products and pest infestations at the site.

In Miraj taluka, the FDA raided a dairy facility, seizing and destroying 151 litres of unsafe milk worth Rs 6,488. During the raid, officials also uncovered an attempt to illegally tamper with official department seals on a cream separator at the facility.

These actions come amid heightened scrutiny of food joints and quick-commerce stores by the food regulator. In an earlier incident, a rat was allegedly spotted running inside an ice cream freezer at a Blinkit store in the Godrej Hill area of Kalyan, Thane, prompting concerns over food safety and calls for action from authorities.

