Follow 'Health Protocols': Rajasthan Chief Minister Extends Holi Wishes

"Greetings and best wishes on the occasion of #Holi," Ashok Gehlot tweeted. (File)

Subdued Holi celebrations were witnessed across Rajasthan on Monday as people preferred to avoid large gatherings amid the coronavirus scare.

The state government too had issued guidelines to restrict gatherings at public places in the wake of a recent surge in the virus cases.

While extending greetings, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot urged people to celebrate the festival at home.

"Greetings and best wishes on the occasion of #Holi. May the #FestivalOfColours unite us in the spirit of brotherhood & bring joy and peace in everyone's lives. This Holi, please celebrate at home following health protocols & social distancing," the chief minister tweeted.

While a majority of people were celebrating the festival at home, smearing their near and dear ones with colours, youngsters at some places were seen moving around in groups.

Referring to the virus outbreak, Pramod Godara, a share broker, said it was their second Holi which they celebrated in a simple manner.

Since it is important to stay safe, they celebrated the festival at home with a small group of friends, Mr Godara said.

"The real spirit of the festival was truly missing," he added.