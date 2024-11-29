'Focus On Drugs Threat To Mizo Society, Don't Pass Unwarranted Comments': Manipur Government To Zoramthanga's MNF

Mizoram has reported many cases of drug trafficking in the last one year

The Manipur government has strongly criticised the "constant meddling in the internal affairs" of the violence-hit state by the Mizo National Front (MNF), a Mizoram-based political party led by a former chief minister who was defeated in the last assembly election.

The Manipur government in a statement on Thursday said the MNF has been pushing an "anti-national, pro-Myanmar refugee propaganda" and maintaining an "anti-Manipur stance."

The statement came after the MNF in a press note issued by its general secretary of outreach VL Krosehnehzova called for the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who is from the ruling BJP.

The Manipur government in the statement said the MNF has consistently opposed the Centre's efforts to secure the border with Myanmar to curb illegal immigration, arms trafficking, and drug smuggling. It said these measures seek to go into the root causes of Manipur's challenges, including illegal immigration and drug-related issues originating from Myanmar.

The Manipur government reminded the public of the MNF's historical secessionist movement in the erstwhile Mizo district of Assam.

MNF chief and former Chief Minister Zoramthanga was a member of a Mizo militant group that declared independence from India in 1966. The MNF, founded by Laldenga, waged a two-decade-long militancy against India for independence for a sovereign Mizo nation. Zoramthanga remained an active insurgent of the MNF until the centre and the MNF signed a peace agreement in 1986.

"The ongoing crisis in Manipur is the result of illegal immigrants from Myanmar, whose economy, driven by illicit poppy cultivation, was severely disrupted by the Chief Minister's War on Drugs," the Manipur government said.

The Manipur government attributed narratives of religious policy as a factor behind the state violence to propaganda by the MNF and other vested interests at both domestic and international levels.

The state government criticised the MNF for ignoring funding by "narco-terrorists" behind the conflict on the Kuki tribes' side. It pointed out a significant increase in the number of villages in Kuki-dominated districts between 1969 and the present - an abnormal rise compared to Naga-dominated districts. The government questioned the MNF's awareness of the reasons behind this dramatic increase, particularly in forested areas.

The Manipur government reminded the MNF that the Mizoram government itself has taken measures to prevent Myanmar nationals from buying land, running businesses, or getting official documentation such as Aadhaar and voter identity cards without permission.

It questioned why the MNF opposed similar efforts by Manipur to tackle illegal immigration.

The press statement highlighted Mizoram's implementation of a 1950 cut-off date for defining indigenous and non-indigenous persons under the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system. Manipur adopted a similar approach with a 1951 cut-off date under the Manipur People Bill, later revised to 1961. It cited concerns raised by members of the Kuki tribes regarding the impact of these measures on tribal population, urging the MNF to reflect on the scale of illegal immigration since 1951.

"The Mizo National Front is reminded that the Mizoram government, in view of similar concerns of pressure on land, livelihoods and resources, had instructed Myanmar nationals not to purchase land and run business without prior permission from the state government. In addition, the foreigners should also not enrol for Aadhaar, voter list or obtain driving licence, amongst others. Why should the MNF oppose the decision of the Manipur government to tackle the issue of illegal immigration similarly in Manipur?" the Manipur government said.

The Manipur government outlined its successes in the 'War on Drugs' campaign, including the destruction of drugs worth Rs 60,000 crore in the international market, the seizure of vast quantities of narcotics, and the eradication of 16,787 acres of illicit poppy cultivation.

It noted a 60 per cent decline in poppy cultivation between 2021 and 2023. In contrast, the statement alleged Mizoram has emerged as a transit route for illegal arms and drugs between India and Myanmar.

"The MNF should focus on the looming threat on Mizo society from the drugs trade instead of passing unwarranted comments on legally justified acts of the government of Manipur to combat drugs trafficking. If requested by the MNF, the government of Manipur will extend all assistance to the efforts of the state of Mizoram towards curbing drugs," the Manipur government said.

The state government detailed its efforts to restore peace and normalcy, including providing food and shelter to over 60,000 people in relief camps, conducting combing operations to recover looted arms, and prosecuting lawbreakers.

Sensitive cases have been handed over to central agencies like the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for impartial investigation, and a retired Supreme Court judge is heading a commission of inquiry into the origins of the ethnic conflict.

The statement highlighted positive developments, including peace overtures from the Thadou and Hmar tribes, with reciprocation from the Meitei and Liangmai communities.

It warned of a larger agenda to create a Kuki-Chin nation spanning parts of Myanmar, India, and Bangladesh through illegal immigration, land grabbing, and other tactics, stressing that such plans would be met with strong legal action.

"The government of Manipur will not allow the fragmentation of North East India at the behest of foreign vested interests in Manipur or its neighbouring states. Any individual, group, or organisation working towards such an agenda will face the full force of the law," the statement concluded.