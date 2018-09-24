Flyover Being Built Collapses At Kakdwip Near Kolkata

Kakdwip Flyover Collapse: A team has been rushed to the spot to look into the incident

An under-construction bridge collapsed in Kakdwip area of South 24 Parganas district on Monday, a senior official said.

There has been no report of any casualty, South 24 Parganas district magistrate Y. Ratnakara Rao said.

"The incident happened on Monday morning. We are waiting for further details," the district magistrate said.

A team has been rushed to the spot to look into the incident, he said.

This is the third incident of bridge collapse in the state in September.

Majerhat Bridge in south Kolkata had collapsed on September 4, killing three persons and injuring 24.

On September 7, an old bridge had collapsed near Siliguri in north Bengal leaving a truck driver injured.