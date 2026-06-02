Flash Floods, Landslides After 3 Cloudbursts In Jammu And Kashmir

Three cloudbursts triggered flash floods and landslides in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar and Doda districts on Monday, disrupting traffic and inundating parts of a market area, though no casualties or property damage were reported.

The first cloudburst occurred in the Gahan area of Sarthal in Kishtwar, followed by another in Machipal. The resulting flash floods triggered a landslide near Drabshalla, blocking movement on the Kishtwar-Jammu Highway.

A third cloudburst struck Bandekhra Nalla in Thathri town of Doda district, where floodwaters and debris swept into the local market area. Several schoolchildren and commuters were caught in the sudden surge, while a number of vehicles became trapped in sludge.

Local residents rushed to help, safely rescuing the schoolchildren caught in the flooding.

According to initial reports from the affected areas, no injuries, fatalities or property damage have been reported.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Pawan Kotwal said, “As of now, no loss of life or property has been reported from Kishtwar.”

Teams from the District Red Cross, Police and Revenue Department were deployed to the affected locations to assess the situation and assist residents.

Authorities also pressed men and machinery into service to clear debris and restore traffic movement on blocked stretches of the highway.

The district administration has placed all concerned departments on alert, with officials from the Revenue, Disaster Management and Police departments maintaining continuous monitoring of vulnerable areas. Mobile patrol teams are also in touch with local communities to track developments and provide assistance where required.

Officials said the situation remains under control and no further adverse incidents have been reported so far.