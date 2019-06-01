Five Terrorists From Kashmir Shun Path Of Violence, Surrender: Report

Updated: June 01, 2019 15:05 IST
Srinagar: 

Five youths from Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, who had joined terrorist organisations, shunned the path of violence and surrendered, police said on Saturday.

"Five youths, who had joined different terror outfits, shunned the path of violence and returned to the mainstream following efforts by their families and police," a police official said.

He did not reveal their names, saying their identities "stand protected for security reasons".

Dozens of terrorists have laid down arms in Kashmir since 2017 when police announced that they would accept offer of local terrorists to surrender even during ongoing encounters.

Most of these terrorists have returned home after appeals by their families to shun the path of violence.

