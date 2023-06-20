Centre's Team To Visit States Worst-Hit By Heatwave, Suggest Urgent Steps

Heatwave: Several states have extended their summer vacations

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today chaired a high-level today to review the country's preparedness as several states continue to reel under an intense heatwaves.

Mansukh Mandaviya said a five-member team, comprising senior officials from the Health Ministry, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), will visit states worst-affected by heatwave.

He said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has also been directed to suggest steps to minimise the adverse effect of heatwave conditions.

"Arrangements will be made at every level for the protection of common life. We want to ensure no one does of a heat stroke," Mr Mandaviya said.

He said a virtual meeting will be held with the health ministers of the states where temperatures are souring.

The weather agency has predicted severe to very severe heatwave conditions in various regions such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana among others.

Over the past few days, deaths due to heat stroke have been reported from several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha. In the wake of scorching heat, several states have extended their summer vacations as a response to the extreme heat.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that most of India would experience above-normal maximum temperatures from April to June.

A heatwave is a period of abnormally high temperatures, more than the normal maximum temperature that occurs during the summers, according to National Disaster Management Authority.

Heatwaves typically occur between March and June, and in some rare cases even extend till July.