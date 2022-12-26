5 Elephants Brought To Madhya Pradesh Tiger Reserve From Karnataka

The elephants will patrol the forest areas to guard the tigers.

Five elephants have been brought to the Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Madhya Pradesh from Karnataka for the protection of tigers, an official said on Monday.

The jumbos are given the task of patrolling the forest areas to guard the tigers.

The five elephants started their journey via road in trucks from Dubare Elephant Camp at Coorg in Karnataka on December 22 under the supervision of the Satpura Tiger Reserve's staff, PTR deputy director Rajneesh Singh said.

They reached the Kurai Mowgli Sanctuary of PTR on Sunday after travelling via Nagpur, he said.

Their food items were also transported in a truck, the official said.

The forest staff was taking care of the five elephants, named General Cariappa, General Thimayya, both 8 years old, Bali (40), Lava (21) and Maruti (20), he said.

Currently, the PTR has five elephants, including Saraswati, the oldest of them whose service tenure has ended, the official said.

Madhya Pradesh has a number of tiger reserves, including Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Satpura, Pench, Panna and Sanjay-Dubri.