A farmer has been booked for allegedly abusing five children before stripping them and parading them naked in Punjab. The man's actions were allegedly intended as punishment for the children for "uprooting radishes" from his farm, police said.The incident took place three days back in Sohian Kalan village in Amritsar when the children, who belong to poor families, were flying kites in the area. A criminal case has been registered against the man, senior police official Majitha Mohit Kumar said."Ashurbanpal Singh Latti accused them of uprooting radishes from his fields and in anger, thrashed and stripped them. He then paraded them naked on the road as punishment," Mr Kumar added. A video of the incident was recorded by a bystander has gone viral on social media.