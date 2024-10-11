Advertisement

Brazil Man Allegedly Sexually Abused And Imprisoned Wife, 7 Children And Mother-In-Law For 20 Years

The 54-year-old is being charged with false imprisonment, rape of a vulnerable person, psychological violence, abortion and concealment of a corpse.

Read Time: 2 mins

The seven children are aged between 3 and 22. (Representative pic)

A 54-year-old man in Brazil who has been accused of sexually abusing and imprisoning his wife, their seven children and his mother-in-law for two decades has been arrested. Citing Brazilian outlets, the People reported the alleged crimes came to light after one of the daughters escaped the home in Novo Oriente, Brazil. The man, who has not been named in the reports, allegedly held his 40-year-old wife captive for almost the entirety of their marriage. She only left the house to receive benefits and was usually accompanied by him. 

"None of the neighbours knew her, not even her relatives had access to her," police spokesperson Herika Ribeiro Sena said, per the outlet

The seven children, between the ages of 3 and 22, were also victimised by the man. He also allegedly sexually abused his now-deceased mother-in-law. Police allege the woman died after falling ill and not being given proper care. 

The daughters claim that the man drilled holes into the walls of the house so he could see them taking showers and getting dressed. He also allegedly raped them before forcing them to have abortions.

It was only when one of the daughters gave him a sleeping pill that she could escape and report him to the police. Authorities then carried out a month-long investigation before they carried out a raid at the home. 

According to People, the man is also accused of burying three fetuses on the property after forcing his wife to have three miscarriages by making her take medication. 

The 54-year-old is being charged with false imprisonment, rape of a vulnerable person, psychological violence, abortion and concealment of a corpse. "What this daughter did is very important: bringing what was happening to the public so that action could be taken," Ms Sena said, per the outlet. 

The man is currently in custody and has denied all charges against him. The investigation is ongoing. 


