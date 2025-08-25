Brazil Lawyer Dies At 22 After Suffering Severe Allergic Reaction During CT Scan

A 22-year-old lawyer died after suffering a severe allergic reaction to a contrast agent during a CT scan at Alto Vale Regional Hospital in Rio do Sul, Brazil. According to the New York Post, Leticia Paul went into anaphylactic shock and died less than a day later on August 20, despite being intubated and receiving life-saving measures. Ms Paul's aunt, Sandra Paul, revealed to G1 that her niece was undergoing a routine checkup due to a history of kidney stones when she unexpectedly went into anaphylactic shock.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, anaphylactic shock is a sudden, severe, and life-threatening allergic reaction characterised by symptoms such as airway constriction, difficulty breathing, throat swelling, and a drop in blood pressure, among others.

Ms Paul was a law graduate from Lontras, near Rio do Sul in Brazil, and was also pursuing postgraduate studies in law and real estate.

Her aunt told G1, "She was a vibrant girl with a lot of personality. She loved law; she was so studious. She dreamed big, and I'm sure she would be a well-known name in the legal world."

Alto Vale Regional Hospital released a translated statement to news outlets.

"We take this opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to ethics, transparency and healthcare safety, highlighting that all procedures are conducted in accordance with recommended clinical protocols," the hospital group said.

According to the National Library of Medicine, iodinated contrast dye is commonly used in CT scans, MRIs, and X-rays to enhance images of organs and tissues. While generally safe, life-threatening reactions can occur in approximately 1 in 5,000 to 1 in 10,000 patients.

Dr. Murilo Eugenio Oliveira, a radiology and imaging diagnostics specialist, stated that contrast agents used in scans are generally considered safe and effective. While adverse reactions can occur, they are rare, and severe reactions like the one experienced by Leticia Paul are particularly uncommon.