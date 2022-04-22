First Pics Of IAS Topper Tina Dabi's Wedding To Fellow Officer Are Out

Tina Dabi is the first Dalit to top the civil services exam

The first photos of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Tina Dabi, who topped the civil service exams in 2015, and fellow officer Dr Pradeep Gawande who got married earlier this week are out.

The wedding in Rajasthan was a private affair with family and close friends in attendance.

The couple exchanged garlands in a simple ceremony with a portrait of Dalit icon BR Ambedkar seen in the background.

The photo was shared on Twitter by Vinod Jakhar, national secretary, National Students' Union of India (NSUI).

A reception party was held today.

The couple at their wedding

While Ms Dabi is currently serving as the Joint Secretary in the Finance Department of Rajasthan, Dr Gawande is the Director of the Department of Archaeology and Museum, Rajasthan.

The civil servants announced their engagement last month with an image on the photo-sharing app Instagram. Tagging her fiance, Tina Dabi wrote, "I am wearing the smile you gave me fiance."

The couple reportedly met during the pandemic and it was Dr Gawande who proposed to Ms Dabi.

Tina Dabi was previously married to IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan. Mr Khan had secured the second rank in the 2015 UPSC exams. The couple got divorced in 2021.

Tina Dabi is the first Dalit to top the civil services exam.