First Case Of Coronavirus In India, Kerala Student Being Monitored: Government

Coronavirus: 170 people have died in China in the viral outbreak (File)

India's first case of Coronavirus has been reported in Kerala, the government said today amid worldwide panic over the viral outbreak that has killed 170 in China. "One positive case of Novel Coronavirus patient, of a student studying in Wuhan University, has been reported in Kerala," the Health Ministry said in a media statement.

The patient is in isolation in the hospital, said the statement, adding that the "patient is stable and is being closely monitored".

Over 400 people are under surveillance at their homes in Kerala for possible exposure to the virus. Possible cases are also being monitored in isolation wards of hospitals in various cities including Delhi and Mumbai.

The health ministry had asked people who have a travel history to China since January 1 to report at the nearest health facility if they experienced any symptoms such as fever, cough or breathing trouble. Nearly 30,000 passengers have been screened at various airports across the country.

The government has been in consultation with China on evacuating 250 to 300 Indians believed to be stuck in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak. An official was quoted by Reuters as saying that bringing Indian nationals from Wuhan was not the best option due to the risk of infection but increased pressure from the citizens, most of them students, and their parents had forced them to keep an aircraft on standby.

The outbreak has spread to at least 16 other countries with 104 confirmed cases. No deaths have occurred outside China.

The virus has caused alarm because it is still too early to know how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads between people. Also because it is new, humans have not been able to build immunity to it. Scientists hope to be testing the first possible vaccines in three months' time. China is testing the HIV drug Aluvia as a treatment.

The new virus has caused alarm because of its similarity to SARS, which killed nearly 800 people in mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-03. The World Health Organization's Emergency Committee is still to decide whether the virus constitutes a global emergency.

Like other respiratory infections, it spreads between people in droplets from coughs and sneezes .It has an incubation of between one and 14 days, and there are signs it may spread before symptoms show.