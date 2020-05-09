First Air India Repatriation Flight From Dubai To Mangaluru On May 12

Two flights will bring back Indians stranded in Gulf countries to Karnataka (File)

The first flight to repatriate citizens stranded in Dubai due to the coronavirus pandemic will arrive in Mangalore on May 12.

In a tweet, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda said the flight, which was originally scheduled to reach on May 14, has been rescheduled after constant persuasion from non-resident Indians.

"Air India has pre-scheduled the Special Evacuation Flight from Dubai to Mangalore on 14/5/2020 to 12/5/2020 after constant persuade. New Schedule: Flight no - IX 0384 Timing: Dubai - 16:10 Mangalore - 21:10 *All timings local," Mr Gowda tweeted.

The centre has made arrangements for two flights to bring back Indians stranded in Gulf countries to Karnataka.

The date of the operation of another flight from Doha to Bengaluru will be announced soon, Mr Gowda said.