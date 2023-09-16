Amid Indian Army's Fight With Terrorists, Interference From 'Pak Post'

Another encounter in Anantnag district has entered its fourth day

The Indian Army today shot dead three terrorists who tried to cross the Line of Control (LoC) from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir into Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector.

The bodies of two terrorists have been recovered, the Indian Army's Chinar Corps said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Firing by Pakistani forces "interfered" in the attempt to retrieve the third body, the Chinar Corps said.

The army said the operation in the Uri sector is going on.

"In a joint operation launched by Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and intelligence agencies, an infiltration bid was foiled today in the morning hours along LoC in Uri sector, Baramulla. Three terrorists who tried to infiltrate were engaged by alert troops," the Chinar Corps said in the post on X.

"Two terrorists have been eliminated and bodies recovered; third terrorist killed but retrieval of body being interfered by firing by Pakistan post in vicinity, on LoC. Operation in progress," the army said.

Another encounter in Anantnag district has entered its fourth day with terrorists holed up in a cave on the top of a hill.