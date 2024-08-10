2 Soldiers Injured In Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K, Encounter On

An encounter broke out in Jammu and Kashmir Anantnag

Two soldiers were injured in a fierce gunbattle with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district today, sources said.

The police said the encounter began in Anantnag district's Ahlan Gadole this afternoon.

The two soldiers were injured after terrorists targeted their patrol while they were carrying out an anti-terror operation in the forest in the Kokernag subdivision.

The army's special forces are part of the operation to flush out terrorists who are believed to be foreigners.

Today's gunbattle is the second major encounter in Kokernag in the last one year. In September 2023, a Commanding Officer, a Major, and a Deputy Superintendent of Police were among the personnel killed during a gunbattle with terrorists in Kokernag forest.

Reinforcement has been rushed to the area to flush out terrorists, believed to be entrenched in Ahlan Gadole forests.