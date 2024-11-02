2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In J&K's Anantnag

Security forces gunned down two terrorists during an encounter in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir this morning. The encounter started after the security forces launched an anti-terrorist operation in the Halkan Gali area.

Earlier in the morning, an encounter broke out in Srinagar's Khaynar area during a cordon and search operation by a joint team of police and security forces.

The anti-terrorist operations follow a terror attack on two migrant workers a day earlier. The two men from Uttar Pradesh were shot at in Budgam district - in fourth such targeted attack on migrants in the Kashmir Valley in the last two weeks.

The deadliest attack was on October 20 when seven people - including a local doctor and two workers from Bihar - were shot dead by terrorists at a tunnel construction site in Ganderbal district.

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, whose son Omar Abdullah took charge as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir last month, said the surge in terror attacks could be an attempt to destabilise the newly formed government and demanded an independent probe.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)