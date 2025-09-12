Firing At Actor Disha Patani's UP Home, Goldy Brar Gang Says "Just Trailer"

Unknown persons opened fire outside actor Disha Patani's residence in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, the responsibility of which was later claimed by a member of the Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar gang.

In a Facebook post, Virendra Charan, a member of the gang, said the insult of deities and Sanatan Dharma will not be tolerated, adding that the shooting was a "trailer". "Next time, if she or anyone else shows any disrespect towards our religion, we will not let them leave alive from their house," the post read.

The post claimed that Ms Patani had insulted spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj. "This message is not only for her but also for all the film artists and people associated with her. If anyone does any such disrespectful act related to our religion and saints in future, then be ready to face the consequences. We are ready to go to any extent to protect our religion. For us, religion and the whole society are always one, and protecting them is our first duty," the post further read.

Police has formed five teams to arrest the attackers after the actor's father Jagdish Patani filed a police complaint in the regard. The incident occurred on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The incident comes a month after three masked men opened fire at YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav's house in Gurugram.

One of the two men who fired dozens of shots at the controversial YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav's house in Gurugram last week was arrested during a police encounter in Faridabad.

Mr Yadav was not at home at the time of the incident. According to the police, he had gone outside Haryana for some work. However, the caretaker of the house and some family members were inside, but no one was injured.