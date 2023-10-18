Fire Breaks Out In Durga Puja Pandal In Tripura Due To Short Circuit

The Durga Puja pandal was completely destroyed in fire. (Representational)

In a shocking incident, a fire broke out in a Durga Puja pandal at Blood Sun Club at Ujan Abhaynagar, Agartala on Wednesday. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha condoled the incident through his social media handle.

"I am deeply saddened that the Puja pandal along with the idol structure was completely gutted due to an accidental fire during the work on the Puja pandal at Bloodsun Club at Ujan Abhaynagar in Agartala. I, along with the respectable people of the concerned area, am deeply saddened by this untoward incident," Chief Minister Manik Saha said in a post on Facebook.

The Durga Puja pandal was completely destroyed in fire due to a short circuit in the pandal because of wrong electrification. However, there are no casualties or injuries reported in the incident, as per sources.

Further investigation is underway.

Manik Saha condoled the untoward incident on his social media handle and requested all club members to be very careful and follow the guidelines given by the Government. DM Tripura West Dr Vishal Kumar and Mayor Dipak Majumdar were also present alongside the Chief Minister while visiting the affected Puja pandal of Blood Sun Club.

"I appeal to the public puja organizers of the state to take extra precautions during the construction of puja pandals," said Manik Saha.

In a similar incident during Navratri last year, a fire broke out in a Durga pandal in Uttar Pradesh's Bidohi district which claimed five lives.

