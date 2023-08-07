Tripura Chief Minister's Surprise Wish Makes This Girl's Birthday Special

During this conversation, the girl mentioned that her birthday falls on 6 August.

In a heartwarming gesture, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday extended his wishes to a small girl whom he met during a train journey and had an endearing conversation a day ago.

The girl, Shriyadita Das, a Class 4 student, had a conversation with the Chief Minister while traveling from Kumarghat to Agartala on Saturday evening.

During this conversation, the girl mentioned that her birthday falls on 6 August. The Chief Minister took note of it and extended greetings to the birthday girl on social media on Sunday taking her to a great surprise.

During the train journey as a common man, Mr Saha took the time to engage with the little girl, showing a genuine interest in her thoughts and experiences. This act of Mr Saha made the young girl feel special and valued, leaving a lasting impression on the child and her family.

The Chief Minister's compassionate gesture has won the hearts of many, earning him praises for his down-to-earth and approachable nature on social media.

Furthermore, Chief Minister also conveyed birthday wishes to the little girl, adding a delightful surprise to her special day on Sunday.

His thoughtfulness and consideration have touched the hearts of people across the state and beyond, demonstrating his commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of ordinary citizens.

In a time when public figures often seem distant and inaccessible, Mr Saha's gesture serves as an inspiring example of leadership with empathy. It shows that even high-ranking officials can connect with the people they serve on a personal level, fostering a sense of trust and camaraderie between the government and its citizens.

Later, on Facebook, Chief Minister wrote, "On the way back from Kumarghat to Agartala yesterday in the train, I spoke to this little friend Ms. Shriadita Das who is studying in fourth standard and got to know that today is her happy birthday. A very happy birthday Shriadita. I pray to God for her bright future".

