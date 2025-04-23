Video: Principal Falls Ill During Tripura Event, Chief Minister Gives 1st Aid

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha provided first aid to a headmistress who suddenly fell ill during a public event on Tuesday.

Dr Manik Saha, a doctor by profession, quickly responded and assisted Dr Ratna Chaudhury, Headmistress of Amtali HS School, who fainted on stage.

In the middle of the event, CM Saha checked her pulse and promptly called for a medical team.

A video of the Chief Minister responding to the medical emergency has gone viral on social media.

#WATCH | Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha provided immediate first aid to Ratna Chowdhury, Principal of Amtali HS School, who suddenly fell ill during a program today when she was sharing the stage with the Chief Minister at an event.



Dr Saha, a dental surgeon, taught at Tripura Medical College in Hapania before becoming Chief Minister. The public who attended the program praised Dr Saha's response.