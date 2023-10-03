Tripura Chief Minister Returns To 'Old Work Place', Performs Surgery

Manik Saha used to teach at the Tripura Medical College.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday performed a successful operation on one of his former students who had suffered a fracture in a two-wheeler accident. Mr Saha, who is also an oral and maxillofacial surgeon, returned to his "old working place" at the Tripura Medical College & Dr. BRAM Teaching Hospital to perform the surgery.

"As an Oral & Maxillo-Facial Surgeon, I have managed the time to return to my old working place at Tripura Medical College & Dr. BRAM Teaching Hospital, Hapania to treat a patient with a right sub-condylar fracture. The procedure has been successful and smooth and will be followed up," he wrote on his official X account and shared a few pictures.

As an Oral & Maxillo-Facial Surgeon, I have managed the time to return to my old working place at Tripura Medical College & Dr. BRAM Teaching Hospital, Hapania to treat a patient with Rt. Sub-Condylar fracture(#).

The patient is an MBBS doctor and was my student and he met an… pic.twitter.com/hnXyJGExiw — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) October 3, 2023

The father of his student -- Sayantan Choudhury -- had approached the Tripura Chief Minister seeking advice regarding his treatment.

"Initially, they had planned to seek treatment outside the state. However, as the Chief Minister was ready to personally oversee the operation, they decided to cancel their plan to go outside of the state," a statement from Mr Saha's office read.

Earlier in January this year, he had performed surgery on a 10-year-old boy at the Tripura Medical College.

Happy to conduct a surgery for Oral Cystic Lesion of 10-year-old Akshit Ghosh at my old workplace Tripura Medical College.



There was no difficulty in performing the surgery though it was after a long gap. The patient is in good condition now. pic.twitter.com/GfzZ4CeVVD — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) January 11, 2023

The 70-year-old graduated from the King George Medical College, Lucknow. He is also a member of the Dental Council of India.