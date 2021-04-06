Fire Breaks Out In Building Housing Covid Care Centre In Maharashtra

It took two hours for the fire tenders to douse the flames, officials said (Representational)

A major fire broke out on Tuesday in a building that houses a private Covid Care Centre in Nashik's Chandwad town, but no casualties were reported, the police said.

Though the blaze didn't affect the Covid centre on the third floor of the building, around 22 patients admitted at the facility were shifted to the sub-district hospital in the town as a precaution, officials said.

The fire erupted in the furniture shop located in the basement of the three-storey building around 3 pm. It was brought under control before it could spread any further, they said, adding that the shop was completely burnt.

Fire tenders from Chandwad, Manmad, Mangrul Naka, Malegaon and Pimpalgaon were pressed into service and the flames were put out after two hours, they said.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said.