Fire Breaks Out On UP-Bound Godan Express Near Nashik Road, No Casualties

Some passengers jumped out of the train's coach in panic

A fire broke out in the seating-cum-luggage coach of the Mumbai-Gorakhpur Godan Express near Nashik Road station in Maharashtra this afternoon. No casualties have been reports, officials said.

According to the officials, the fire erupted when the train was on its way to Gorakhpur in UP from Mumbai, prompting some passengers to jump out of the train when it stopped.

The train reached Nashik Road - around 200 km from Mumbai - at its scheduled time 2:43 pm and left after stopping for four minutes.

As it passed by the Nashik Municipal Corporation's (NMC) water filtration plant between Nashik Road and the Gorewadi railway gate, smoke was seen bellowing from the seating-cum-luggage rake (SLR) compartment attached to the train's end, they said.

Passengers in the bogie raised an alarm on seeing the smoke and when the guard was informed, he immediately stopped the train and informed the rail authorities, the officials said.

As soon as the train stopped, some passengers jumped out in panic. Nashik Road deputy station master Pritesh Dubey alerted the fire brigade about the blaze.

Until the fire brigade arrived at the spot, railway personnel tried to douse the flames with foam. But due to high tension power supply nearby, it was difficult to use water to douse the fire, officials said.

The railway personnel detached the bogie and the train left for its destination at 3:28 pm. The fire brigade doused the blaze around 4 pm, they said, adding there were no reports of injures.

