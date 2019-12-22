Several Feared Trapped After Fire Breaks Out At High-Rise In Mumbai

Mumbai Fire: There are no reports of any casualty as of now.

A massive fire has broken out at a residential building in Mumbai's Vile Parle West area. Around 8-10 fire engines are at the spot to conduct the firefighting operation. Many people are feared trapped on the seventh and eighth floors of the 13-storey building. "Many people are feared trapped inside the building. Rescue operation is underway," an official told news agency PTI.

The fire at Labh Shrivalli building was reported at around 7:10 pm, and fire engines arrived at the scene within minutes.

The fire is confined to the seventh and eighth floor of the building. Huge flames and smoke are seen billowing out of the windows of the floors.

There are no reports of any casualty as of now. Firefighting and rescue operations are on.

Urban planners say Mumbai has become a tinderbox after several deadly fires have been reported over the last few years. Earlier this month, 20 people were rescued after a fire broke out at a 12-storey building. In October, a 22-year-old man had died and six others were injured in a fire at a commercial complex.

In 2017, a fire at two rooftop restaurants -- Mojo's Bistro and '1 Above' -- at Kamala Mills Compound in central Mumbai had claimed 14 lives.