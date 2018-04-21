Fire Breaks Out At Amit Shah's Uttar Pradesh Meeting Venue In Rae Bareli

The fire, which occurred in Rae Bareli, was brought under control in short time, broke out due to an electrical short-circuit near the media enclosure, officials said.

All India | | Updated: April 21, 2018 16:21 IST
The accidental fire in the meeting venue at Rae Bareli, caused panic and commotion

Rae Bareli:  A minor fire broke out at the venue of a public meeting of BJP president Amit Shah, triggering panic and commotion in the audience.

amit shah rally fire twitter

An electrical short-circuit near the media enclosure which caused the fire, was brought under control in a short time

Mr Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present on the dais at the time of the incident.

State BJP chief Mahendranath Pandey was addressing the gathering when smoke and sparks were noticed.

Because of the fire, the programme was stopped for a while.

Amit ShahYogi AdityanathAmit Shah Rae Bareli Public Meeting Fire

