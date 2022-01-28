Fire At Furniture Godown In Maharashtra's Thane, 4 Fire Engines At Spot

No casualties have been reported yet, the fire fighting officials said.

A fire broke out in a furniture godown in the Sumaras Chamunda Complex of Bhiwandi area in Thane on Friday morning.

As many as four fire vehicles present on the spot are engaged in controlling the fire.

No casualties have been reported yet, the fire fighting officials said.

As of now, it has spread to three more godowns.

The Fire Department official today morning added, "The fire that broke out at a furniture godown at Sumaras Chamunda Complex in Bhiwandi area in Thane has now spread to 3 more godowns. Four fire tenders are present at the spot."

No injury or casualty has been reported yet. Fire dousing operations are still underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)