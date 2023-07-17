FIR Against Popular Manipur Singer Tapta Over Song Amid Ethnic Violence

Singer Jayenta Loukrakpam earned popularity in Manipur with his powerful debut album

The Zomi Students' Federation (ZSF) filed an FIR against singer Jayenta Loukrakpam, popularly known as Tapta, for his "controversial song" that triggered a row in the ethnic strife-hit Manipur.

According to the ZSF, the song's lyrics called for violence against a particular community.

ZSF President Nengzalian Tonsing, who filed the FIR at the Churachandpur police station on July 13, accused Tapta of promoting enmity between communities.

The singer earned popularity in Manipur with his powerful debut album - "Power of Attraction".

Over the years, he garnered substantial following across all communities in the state, and amassed a dedicated fan base.

Over 150 people have been killed so far and several thousand injured since ethnic clashes broke out between the Meitei and the Kuki communities in the northeastern state on May 3.

The Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, including the Nagas and the Kukis, constitute 40 per cent of the population and live mostly in the hill districts.