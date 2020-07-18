Financial Situation Extremely Challenging: Air India

Air India has introduced the Leave Without Pay (LWP) Scheme on July 14, 2020.

Air India on Friday said that its financial situation is very challenging and is taking recourse to several initiatives with a view to ensuring the continuance of its operations.

Air India has introduced the Leave Without Pay (LWP) Scheme on July 14, 2020. The scheme primarily enables employees to avail of the benefits of proceeding on leave without pay on a voluntary basis.

"The LWP scheme has been introduced for grant of leave without pay and allowances for permanent employees for a period of six months/two years, which is extendable up to 5 years," Air India said.