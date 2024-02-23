'Can Give Series Of Lists On What PM Has Done For Farmers': Union Minister

Nirmala Sitharaman stated that the Centre is sincerely working on the issues regarding farmers.

Following four rounds of talks with unfavourable outcomes, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday that the Centre has established a three-member committee of ministers and is holding negotiations with farmers.

Speaking to ANI on the farmer's protests, the Finance Minister said, "The centre has formed a three-member committee of ministers and is conducting discussions and negotiating with farmers."

Ms Sitharaman also said that the Prime Minister had left no stone unturned to ensure farmers' welfare and that PM Modi worked even for the small and marginal farmers.

"I can provide a series of lists of all that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done for the farmers. From increasing their income to assisting with the smallest of expenses, PM Modi has taken every step for the welfare of the farmers. He works for even the small farmers," said the Finance Minister.

Adding further, Ms Sitharaman said, "The expense of urea has reached Rs 3,000 from Rs 300 but even today, farmers are buying it at Rs 300 because the government took the responsibility on their shoulders. PM Modi always works keeping the small farmers in mind."

The Finance Minister further stated that we (Centre) are sincerely working on the issues regarding farmers.

Earlier, on the fourth round of talks between the protesting farmer leaders and the Union government concluded late on the night of February 18.

During the meeting, the Centre proposed some ideas, including a five-year plan, following which the farmers put a hold on the 'Delhi Chalo' march.

The panel of three Union ministers, who held the meeting with farmer leaders had proposed a five-year plan buying of pulses, maize, and cotton crops by government agencies at minimum support prices.

