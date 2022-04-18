Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Begins US Visit, Key Meets On Agenda

Nirmala Sitharaman US Visit: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be travelling to US.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be travelling to the US on an official visit beginning April 18 to attend the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank, the G20 Finance Ministers meeting and the Central Bank Governor Meeting (FMCBG).

The visit will also include several bilateral interactions, including with Indonesia, South Korea, Sri Lanka and South Africa as well as a high-level meeting with World Bank President David Malpass, a Ministry of Finance statement said.

The Finance Minister will also hold one-on-one meetings with CEOs from the semiconductor, energy and other sectors of priority for the Government of India.

During the course of the visit, Finance Minister Sitharaman will participate in a high-level panel discussion on "Money at a Crossroad" hosted by the Managing Director, IMF.

Apart from her official engagements with the World Bank, IMF, G-20 and Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Nirmala Sitharaman will also attend an event at the Atlantic Council, a prominent think tank based in Washington DC, and will also interact with the faculty and students at Stanford University.

Nirmala Sitharaman is the third high-level minister to visit the US in the last week, with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attending the India-US 2 2 ministerial with their US counterparts on April 11.