22 Dead As Bus Falls From Bridge In Madhya Pradesh

At least 22 people were killed and several others were injured when a bus they were travelling in fell from a bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone today, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

The bus, with 50 people on board, was on its way to Indore when it fell from a bridge in Khargone's Dasanga village. Emergency services with the help of local villagers are engaged in rescue operation, Mr Mishra said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the families of those who were killed in the accident, Rs 50,000 each to those who are 'seriously' injured and Rs 25,000 each to people with minor injuries. Chief Minister Chouhan's government will also bear the costs of treatment of those injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office announced today that a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each will be given to the families of those who died.

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the bus accident in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the PMO's office tweeted.

A probe is underway to determine the cause of the accident, the police said.