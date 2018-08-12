Few 'Gau Rakshaks' Go Overboard, Malign '90% Genuine' People: Baba Ramdev

Baba Ramdev said PM Modi should enact a law to ban cow slaughter in the country.

Yoga guru and entrepreneur Baba Ramdev said today that 'gau rakshaks' (cow protectors) have to come out on streets if police and civil administrations fail to deal strictly with the menace of cow smuggling.

He said that strict action should be taken against those involved in illegal cow slaughter and added that a few "gau rakshaks" go overboard, which malign the image of "90 per cent genuine" people who work for cow protection.

"No one speaks about cow smugglers. Why are cow killers given encouragement. It should never happen. We are not in favour of those having licence for cow slaughter house and those transporting animals," he told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Jaipur.

Advocating a complete ban on cow slaughter in the country, he said that centre should enact a law on the matter.

"Who else can be a bigger 'rashtra bhakt' and 'gau bhakt' than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He should enact a law to ban cow slaughter in the country," Baba Ramdev said.

Replying to a question on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, Baba Ramdev said that nearly 3-4 crore people live illegally in the country which poses a huge threat to the country's integrity, unity and sovereignty.

Be it a Bangladeshi, Pakistani or American, no one should be allowed to live illegally in the country, he added.