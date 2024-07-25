Fence Yamuna Flood Plain After Removing Encroachments: Delhi High Court To DDA

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to fence the flood plain of the Yamuna river after removing encroachments from there to ensure no illegal construction takes place in the future.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan, which had earlier directed removal of all encroachments and illegal constructions on the river bank, passed the order while dealing with a petition seeking demolition of an allegedly illegally built dargah and graveyard near the Signature Bridge.

The court asked the DDA to consider the petitioner's representation with respect to the alleged encroachment within six weeks but turned down a prayer to direct constitution and deployment of a special force to deal with illegal construction on the river's flood plain.

The court said the authorities should instead employ technology to monitor any upcoming illegal construction.

"It (special force) will lead to further corruption. They need to be more vigilant and use technology," the bench, also comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, said.

"The Vice Chairman DDA is also directed to ensure that as and when the encroachment is removed, the area around the Yamuna floodplain is protected and properly fenced so that no further encroachment can happen in future," the bench ordered.

On July 8, the high court had, while dealing with another plea alleging illegal construction near Shaheen Bagh, directed the DDA vice-chairman to remove all encroachments and illegal constructions on the Yamuna river bank and its river bed as well as drains flowing into the river.

On April 8, while dealing with a suo-motu case concerning waterlogging problem in Delhi during the monsoon season, the high court had ordered removal of encroachments from the Yamuna flood plains and sought a report from DDA on development of biodiversity parks/wetland there.

Saying that green development of the banks was necessary, the high court had passed directions for rejuvenation of the river by removal of construction debris from it and asked the DDA to take up its "controlled and scientific dredging" on a war footing.

