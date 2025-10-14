''She' For Sunjay Kapur?' Karisma Kapoor's Kids Lob More Questions At Will

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday continued its hearing into the Bollywood-style family drama over the fortune of businessman Sunjay Kapur, which is worth an estimated Rs 30,000 crore.

At the centre of the dispute is Kapur's will that leaves his personal estate to his third wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur. But Samaira and Kiaan, his son and daughter from his second marriage - to actor Karisma Kapoor's children - have challenged that will, declaring it to be 'forged',

In today's hearing, senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for Karisma Kapoor's children, pointed out that even Rani Kapur, Kapur's mother, had been sidelined in the contested will's provisions.

"Only Priya Kapur profits from this forged will," Jethmalani told the court.

He also pointed to what he said were yet more discrepancies in the wording of the will awarding the estate to Priya Kapur, particularly the use of 'feminine pronouns... to describe him (i.e., Sunjay Kapur)".

Jethmalani told the court, "When you get 'she' and 'her' in four places... it is incredulous that Sunjay Kapur, with all his knowledge, could have drafted this..."

"There are contradictions and infirmities at every stage of the will," he said, "If Sunjay Kapur really intended to bequeath all personal assets solely to his wife, what would a man like that do?"

"He would have registered the will! So no one can contest it! But it is not registered!"

The hearing into this murky affair has rolled on over three hearings now, beginning with submissions by Jethmalani on behalf of Samaira and Kiaan.

In the previous hearing, he argued the will had been forged to disinherit Sunjay Kapur's children.

There was 'something very secretive about this will', he argued and also questioned the misspelling of one son's name and recording the daughter's address incorrectly.

"These bloopers (are) very uncharacteristic of Sunjay Kapur," he had said.

Last week too there was a dramatic showdown in court after Priya Kapur was compared to Cinderella's stepmother. In a no-holds attack, Jethmalani accused her of being 'greedy'.

"She got 60 per cent of the assets and allotted 12 per cent to her son. She is also getting 75 per cent of the trust... but she is only concerned with her personal assets."

