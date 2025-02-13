Fed Up With Abusive Husband, She Married Loan Shark Who Visited Their Home

A woman in Bihar left her abusive husband to marry a loan recovery agent who used to visit her home for repayment. Indra Kumari was married in 2022 to Nakul Sharma, a resident of Jamui district. Nakul, an alcoholic, allegedly used to abuse Indra. Unable to bear the physical and emotional abuse, she sought an escape.

During this time, she crossed paths with Pawan Kumar Yadav, a loan shark working for a finance company. Their relationship started as a professional interaction when Pawan visited her home to collect a loan repayment. Over time, their acquaintance developed into friendship, which eventually turned into love.

For five months, Indra and Pawan carried on their relationship in secret. On February 4, they took flight and reached West Bengal's Asansol, where Indra's aunt resides. They remained there for a few days before returning to Jamui. On February 11, they got married at a temple. Their wedding, performed with traditional Hindu rituals, was attended by several people. Soon after, a video of the ceremony surfaced online and quickly went viral.

While Pawan's family has accepted the marriage, Indra's family is opposed to it and has filed an FIR against him. Indra said that she married Pawan out of her own free will.

With the FIR filed against Pawan and threats from Indra's family, the newlyweds have sought protection from the authorities. They fear retaliation from Indra's relatives and societal backlash.