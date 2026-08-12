Centre Sends Foreign Funding Bill To Parliament Panel Amid Opposition Uproar

The Centre has sent the controversial Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, to a Joint Parliamentary Committee amid protests from the Opposition.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday moved a resolution to refer the bill to the JPC amid protests from the Opposition benches.

The Opposition also questioned the absence of Home Minister Amit Shah, as the resolution on sending the FCRA bill to the JPC was earlier listed against his name in the Supplementary List of Business of the Lok Sabha.

"That the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, be referred to a Joint Committee of the Houses consisting of 21 Members of this House to be nominated by the Hon'ble Speaker, Lok Sabha, and 10 Members of Rajya Sabha to be nominated by the Hon'ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha," the List of Business read.

The Opposition has been opposing the bill, alleging that it will target NGOs and minority institutions, while the government has rubbished the charge.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, seeks to empower the government to create a "Designated Authority" to take over the management of foreign contributions and assets created using foreign contributions when an organisation's FCRA registration is cancelled, surrendered, or ceases because it is not renewed.

Amid mounting criticism, the MHA clarified on July 22 that the designated authority would manage only assets created from foreign contributions, and only after an organisation's registration has lawfully ceased.

The bill also states that in the case of assets that are a place of worship, the Authority must ensure that its religious character is maintained.

As Minister Rai rose to move the resolution to send the bill to JPC, the Opposition benches opposed it vehemently.

Congress leader KC Venugopal and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav dubbed the bill "anti-minority" and demanded its withdrawal.

"The bill is against NGOs and minority institutions who are doing good work," Venugopal said. He was joined by Yadav, who said: "The entire opposition is against the bill and it must be withdrawn."

Responding to the Opposition's charge, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Opposition should welcome the move to send the bill to the JPC, as they will get a chance to put across their points before the panel.

He also rejected the contention that the bill is anti-minority. "Show me one provision in the bill which is against the minorities of the country," he challenged the Opposition.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which regulates foreign funding for NGOs, says the amendments aim to create "a comprehensive statutory framework for vesting, supervision, management and disposal of foreign contribution and assets through a designated authority, including provisional and permanent vesting", along with rationalised penalties and mandatory central approval for launching investigations.