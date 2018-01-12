FBI Releases Photos Of Alleged Hijackers Of Neerja Bhanot's Pan Am Flight 73

The hijackers are Wadoud Muhammad Hafiz al-Turki, Jamal Saeed Abdul Rahim, Muhammad Abdullah Khalil Hussain arRahayyal, and Muhammad Ahmed al-Munawar.

Neerja Bhanot died while defending the passengers of Pan Am Flight 73. (File)

Washington:  The US Federal Bureau of Investigations on Thursday released age-progressed photographs of four alleged hijackers charged with the 1986 hijack of Pan Am Flight 73 that killed 20 people, including Indian flight attendant Neerja Bhanot.

The hijackers are Wadoud Muhammad Hafiz al-Turki, Jamal Saeed Abdul Rahim, Muhammad Abdullah Khalil Hussain arRahayyal, and Muhammad Ahmed al-Munawar.

These images were created by the FBI laboratory using age-progression technology and original photographs obtained by the FBI in the year 2000, a media release said.
wadoud muhammad hafiz al turki

Wadoud Muhammad Hafiz al-Turki allegedly hijacked the Pan Am flight with his accomplices.

The September 5, 1986 storming of Pan Am Flight 73 which had landed in Karachi from Mumbai resulted in the killing of 20 passengers and crew, including two Americans, the attempted murder of 379 passengers and crew, and the wounding of more than 100 persons on board.
 
jamal saeed abdul rahim neerja bhanot

Jamal Saeed Abdul Rahim is one of the alleged hijackers.

The Department of State Rewards for Justice Programme offers a reward of up to USD 5 million each for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the alleged hijackers.
 
muhammad abdullah khalil neerja bhanot

Muhammad Abdullah Khalil is also a suspect in 1986 hijack.


Each of these individuals are believed to have been members of the Abu Nidal Organization (ANO), previously on the U S State Department's list of designated Foreign Terrorist Organizations.

Each of them currently are on the list of FBI's most wanted terrorists.
 
muhammad abdullah khalil

Muhammad Abdullah Khalil is a wanted terrorist in the US.

Ms Bhanot, who headed the attendants on the flight, lost her life in protecting the passengers.

She was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra for her bravery.

Pan Am Flight 73Neerja BhanotFBI

