Father's Day 2020: Wishes, Celebrations And Things To Do With Your Daddy

Father's Day 2020: Celebrating the day with daddy!

Father's Day is a day you want to spend only with your dad just like best friends, doing the things that you, may be can't, on any other day! It's a day of celebrations and spoiling your dad with surprise gifts. Children, no matter how old they are, cherish this beautiful bond of love with their dad.



This year spending time outside home may not be the best thing to do because of the COVID-19 pandemic but there are a number of things you can do indoors with your dad. So start the planning now!

Traditionally Father's Day has been celebrated since the early 20th century. In America, it was first celebrated in 1908 on the third Sunday of June. In many European countries Father's Day is marked on March 19 as Saint Joseph's Day.

Father's Day is celebrated in many parts of the world at different times of the year, mostly in March, May and June.

In India, we celebrate Father's Day on the third Sunday of June and though it is not a public holiday, there are festivities all around. Restaurants, stores holiday destinations have special offers for daddies and children. Gift shops stock up way ahead of the day with greeting cards, coffee mugs, watches, wrist bands, books and other items.

Social media is abuzz with greetings and fond messages for daddies. Here are some ideas for you:

'My daddy is the best'

'My daddy, my best friend'

'Super dad, super pal'

'Daddy dearest, daddy cool'