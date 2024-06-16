Happy Father's Day 2024: Greetings From Allu Arjun, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt And Others

Allu Arjun shared this image. (courtesy: AlluArjun )

First, let us take a moment and wish Happy Father's Day to all the amazing dads out there. Well, our favourite Bollywood celebrities are also sharing special notes for their real-life superheroes. Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has picked a monochrome frame featuring himself and his dad, producer Allu Aravind, to mark the special day. The note attached to it read, “Happy Father's Day to every father in the world.” The song, Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge from Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, has amped up the post. Allu Arjun has also shared a video of a greeting card made by his children – Ayaan and Arha.

Megastar Chiranjeevi has pulled out a major throwback moment with his father Venkat Rao Konidela. He was an excise inspector. The note read, “Father is the First Hero, to Every Child! Happy Father's Day to All ! #FathersDay.”

Father is the First Hero,

to Every Child!



Happy Father's Day to All !#FathersDaypic.twitter.com/PwxwEyN7ge — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 16, 2024

Here is how Naga Chaitanya wished his superstar dad Nagarjuna Akkineni on the special day.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth has picked a set of cute pictures to celebrate her “heartbeat”.

Varun Dhawan, who recently embraced fatherhood, shared an oh-so-cute picture with his little bundle of joy on Instagram. Here, we can only see the little one's hand wrapped around Varun's finger. The note read, “Happy Father's Day. My father taught me that the best way to celebrate this day is by going out there and working for your family so I will be doing just that. Couldn't be happier to be a girl dad.”

Producer Karan Johar too wrote a moving note remembering his dad, producer Yash Johar, on Instagram. In the pictures attached to the Father's day message, we can see a young KJo posing next to his darling papa. The next slide features Karan Johar and his twins – Roohi and Yash.

“Forever using your love, grace, ambition, humility and compassion to guide me in every aspect of my life, papa....specially with Yashi & Roohi,” his message read.



Sanjay Dutt has dropped a never-seen-before picture with his dad, the legendary Sunil Dut, and his sisters on Instagram. His love-filled message read, “Happy Father's Day Dad, you're the one who shaped my dreams and made me the person I am today... Always miss you and the beautiful memories we have made. I am grateful for everything that you have taught me and I try to pass on the same to my kids... Happy Father's Day Dad.”



Now, look at Arjun Kapoor's message for his dad, producer Boney Kapoor.



Sunny Deol too celebrated his superstar dad Dharmendra and simply wrote, “Happy Fathers Day PAPA. Love you.”

Ibrahim Ali Khan's Father's Day post for his “abba” Saif Ali Khan came gift-wrapped like this.



Happy Father's Day!

